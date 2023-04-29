CVR Partners (UAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $212.23 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 72.81%.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners Price Performance

Shares of UAN opened at $89.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $948.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.11. CVR Partners has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $162.70.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $10.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $42.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 46.82%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UAN. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVR Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CVR Partners by 707.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CVR Partners by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CVR Partners by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.