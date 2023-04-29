D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,434,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $99.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.70. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

