D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 13,677 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GEM. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GEM opened at $29.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $958.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.87.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

