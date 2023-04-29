D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 49 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $3,361,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $420,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

DIA stock opened at $341.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.42. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

