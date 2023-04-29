D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 618 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Down 0.8 %

Exelon stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.79. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.