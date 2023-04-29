D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 60.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 53.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.95. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $57.82.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 21.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

