D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 60.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 53.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.
Sanofi Stock Performance
Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.95. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $57.82.
Sanofi Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.52%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on SNY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.
Sanofi Profile
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
