D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $816,000 Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 122.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $68,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Suncor Energy stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.391 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

