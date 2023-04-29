D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $821,000 Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 34,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 93,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the period. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $103.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.43.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

