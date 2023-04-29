D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $861,000 Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.07% of Everi worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Everi by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,105,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,034,000 after buying an additional 231,099 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Everi by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,472,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,762,000 after buying an additional 291,696 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,048,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,226,000 after buying an additional 117,094 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Everi by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after buying an additional 220,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Everi by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,856,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $714,586.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,211.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $714,586.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,211.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $97,266.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,257.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,633 shares of company stock worth $923,333 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everi stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $21.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 2.34.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.55 million. Everi had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVRI. TheStreet lowered shares of Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

