D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $959,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average of $52.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $57.24.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.