D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $989,000 in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 489.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LAZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lazard in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.91. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.39. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $43.44.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Lazard had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $731.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

