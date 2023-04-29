D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 289 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,875 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,819 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $133,360,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,373.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,259,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,180 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 363.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,438,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,539 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $82.10 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $82.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.66.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

