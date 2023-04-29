D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 255 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWV. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 76,795.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,725,000 after acquiring an additional 311,020 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 276.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 281,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,362,000 after buying an additional 207,085 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 48.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,782,000 after buying an additional 71,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,372,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $237.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $250.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.10.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.