D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,990 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,530,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $163,726,000 after purchasing an additional 371,546 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $816,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 29,225 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 676,476 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 77,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.7 %

GOLD opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.33, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

