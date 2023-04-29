D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,768,000 after acquiring an additional 702,938 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 527,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 137,514 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 166.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 51,561 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $2,171,000. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter worth $1,853,000.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $52.58 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $55.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average of $52.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
