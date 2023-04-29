D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,309 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,062 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $31.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.75. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

