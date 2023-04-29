DA Davidson Trims WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Target Price to $31.00

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of WesBanco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $26.18 and a 52-week high of $41.37.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $151.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 2.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 9.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 3.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

