Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 244 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of KLA by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,336,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $386.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $429.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Barclays cut shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.26.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

