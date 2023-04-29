Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 145,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 48.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $52.12 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The stock has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.82, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,754 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.89.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

