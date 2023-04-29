Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 55,906 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 111.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,906 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 428.6% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $79.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.02.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

