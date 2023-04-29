Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $370,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith bought 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.47 per share, with a total value of $99,929.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 419,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,760,431.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $149,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 259,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,971,565.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith purchased 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,929.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 419,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,760,431.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,520 shares of company stock valued at $390,479. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

SFBS stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $93.83. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

