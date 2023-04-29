Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

Insider Activity

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR opened at $77.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.82. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Articles

