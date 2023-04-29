Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,755 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 400,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 32,072 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 254,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 925,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,951,000 after purchasing an additional 121,488 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Nomad Foods Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NOMD opened at $18.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.74. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $766.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.13 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

