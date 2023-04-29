Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Progressive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Progressive by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Progressive by 7.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Progressive by 11.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $136.40 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 96.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.89.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $178.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,242. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

