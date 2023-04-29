Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $34.51 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $34,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.6% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

NYSE CVX opened at $168.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

