Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.17 Million Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 17,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $240.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.21 and its 200-day moving average is $224.35. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $169.04 and a 1 year high of $249.56.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.

