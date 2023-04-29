Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $7.67 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,683,000 after buying an additional 885,711 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after acquiring an additional 876,725 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,293,000 after acquiring an additional 642,310 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 112.9% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 912,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,718,000 after acquiring an additional 483,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 323.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 525,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,690,000 after acquiring an additional 401,193 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARE. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.25.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at $14,710,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARE opened at $124.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.08. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.94 and a fifty-two week high of $189.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.84%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

