Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $8.57 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,662 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $340.73 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $233.01 and a 1 year high of $346.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.13 and a 200-day moving average of $305.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 2,700 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.52, for a total value of $865,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.52, for a total value of $865,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,663,077.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,819 shares of company stock worth $18,352,633. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

