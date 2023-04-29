Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 40.6% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 51.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&P Global Stock Up 2.0 %

Several research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.50.

SPGI stock opened at $362.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.11. The company has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $395.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.