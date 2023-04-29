Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,135,000 after purchasing an additional 608,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,390,000 after acquiring an additional 302,077 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,925,000 after acquiring an additional 212,999 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,645,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,698,000 after acquiring an additional 39,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,322,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,071,000 after acquiring an additional 329,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Shares of EMR opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

