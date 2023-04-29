Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,272 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 26,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BDX opened at $264.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.23 and a 200-day moving average of $243.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

