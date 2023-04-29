Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 275 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Charter Communications by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.95.

Insider Activity

Charter Communications Price Performance

In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $368.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.83. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $515.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.27 by ($0.62). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.