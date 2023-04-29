Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 48,200 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HASI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 549,894 shares in the company, valued at $13,153,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Susan D. Nickey acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 549,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,464.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,087 shares of company stock worth $170,101. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $28.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a current ratio of 18.57. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $46.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 343.49%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

