Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $175.78 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $183.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Further Reading

