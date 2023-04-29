Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 35 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,724 shares of company stock worth $21,674,555. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,067.62 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $2,071.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,660.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,567.20. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

