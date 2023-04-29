Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 13,400 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.05% of BILL worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 60.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of BILL during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of BILL during the third quarter valued at $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in BILL by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in BILL by 49.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILL Price Performance

Shares of BILL stock opened at $76.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.76 and a 200 day moving average of $100.86. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $189.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity at BILL

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.59 million. On average, research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,015 shares of company stock valued at $657,697. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BILL from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BILL from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on BILL in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BILL from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.15.

About BILL

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

