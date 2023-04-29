Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,680 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 40.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in AerCap in the third quarter worth about $41,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in AerCap by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the third quarter worth about $68,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $56.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.99. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.69. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AER. Barclays boosted their price target on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

AerCap Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.