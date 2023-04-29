Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of AAON worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AAON by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in AAON by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in AAON by 39.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in AAON by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in AAON by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, CJS Securities cut AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.18 and its 200-day moving average is $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 0.80. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $100.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. AAON had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. AAON’s payout ratio is 12.97%.

In other AAON news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $521,929.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,737.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield acquired 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.30 per share, with a total value of $46,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $521,929.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

