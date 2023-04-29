Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Black Knight worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 7.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BKI opened at $54.64 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.58.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Black Knight had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

BKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

