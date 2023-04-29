Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,929 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Corteva by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Corteva by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corteva by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $61.12 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

