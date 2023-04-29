Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Danaher by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 305,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,162,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in Danaher by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 18,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $2,809,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.71.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $236.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $174.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.57 and a 200-day moving average of $257.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

