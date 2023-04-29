Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Insider Will Shu Sells 1,995,924 Shares of Stock

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) insider Will Shu sold 1,995,924 shares of Deliveroo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.32), for a total value of £2,115,679.44 ($2,642,287.30).

Deliveroo Stock Up 1.3 %

ROO opened at GBX 109.40 ($1.37) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 90.15. The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -841.54, a PEG ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.22. Deliveroo plc has a 1-year low of GBX 72.58 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 114.70 ($1.43). The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 116 ($1.45) to GBX 114 ($1.42) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 100 ($1.25) to GBX 90 ($1.12) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 105 ($1.31) to GBX 110 ($1.37) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 113.83 ($1.42).

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

