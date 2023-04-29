Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $133.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $144.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.77. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,912 shares of company stock worth $8,362,169 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

