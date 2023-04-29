Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Price Target to GBX 3,780

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,530 ($44.09) to GBX 3,780 ($47.21) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,000 ($37.47) to GBX 3,500 ($43.71) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,790 ($34.84) to GBX 3,150 ($39.34) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Whitbread from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,500 ($43.71) to GBX 3,750 ($46.83) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,505 ($43.77) to GBX 3,750 ($46.83) in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

About Whitbread

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

