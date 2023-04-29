Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Target Price to $240.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $277.25.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.9 %

LH opened at $226.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $263.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.25.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,598 shares of company stock worth $3,058,283. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

