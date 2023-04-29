DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in DexCom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,499 shares of company stock worth $22,655,173. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $121.34 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $126.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.74 and a 200-day moving average of $112.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 149.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

