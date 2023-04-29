DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $134.00 at BTIG Research

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DXCM. Wolfe Research began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $121.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.65. DexCom has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $126.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,499 shares of company stock worth $22,655,173. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 860.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 684.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.