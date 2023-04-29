Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 23,608 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.
Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.
