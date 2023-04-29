Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Diana Shipping Price Performance

Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 41.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 23,608 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

