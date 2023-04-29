Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading Down 5.5%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating)’s share price were down 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.52 and last traded at $12.64. Approximately 29,793,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 83,452,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 3.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 102.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,216 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 306.4% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 649,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 489,717 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $4,561,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth $3,856,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $4,186,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

