Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 205,213 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 729% from the previous session’s volume of 24,762 shares.The stock last traded at $45.81 and had previously closed at $44.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DSGR. Barrington Research upped their target price on Distribution Solutions Group from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Distribution Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Distribution Solutions Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $985.88 million, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group ( NASDAQ:DSGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.20). Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $328.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,913,000. Norwood Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 387,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,877,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,066,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at $6,557,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

Featured Stories

